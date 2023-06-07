NewsVideos
Hindu organization holds protest in Maharashtra's Kolhapur

|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Maharashtra Kolhapur Clash: Demonstration of Hindu organizations has been seen in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. During this, stone pelting was also reported in two groups. This demonstration happened due to the controversy over the poster of Aurangzeb. Responding to this, the police also resorted to lathicharge.

kolhapur,kolhapur news,kolhapur violence,kolhapur hindu garjana morcha,aurangzeb controversy,hindu sanghatana protest in kolhapur,kolhapur hindu sanghatana protest,hindu protest against aurangzeb,hindutva organization,hindu janakrosh,protest in kolhapur,Aurangzeb,aurangzeb social media post,Maharashtra news,maharashtra kolhapur news,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,aurangzeb poster,aurangzeb poster controversy,aurangzeb photo controversy,Latest News,