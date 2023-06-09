NewsVideos
Hindu organizations protests as Young Man Offers Namaz in Hapur's Chandi Temple

Jun 09, 2023
The youth has allegedly offered Namaz at the Chandi Temple in Hapur, UP. This incident has been recorded in CCTV. Police has taken the CCTV in possession. Efforts are on to identify the accused

