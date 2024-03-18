NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hindu organizations protests outside Ambedkar Hospital

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 03:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Hindu organizations protests outside Ambedkar Hospital in Delhi's Rohini. The protesters are protesting against the professor of Ambedkar Hospital. The professor has been accused of indecency with girl students.

All Videos

Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
Play Icon01:56
Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa
Play Icon04:04
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
Play Icon02:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
Play Icon00:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
Play Icon01:08
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart

Trending Videos

Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
play icon1:56
Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa
play icon4:4
Shopkeeper assaulted in Bengaluru over playing Hanuman Chalisa
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
play icon2:46
Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'we were not invited...', says Om Prakash Rajbhar on BJP Meeting
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
play icon0:41
VIRAL VIDEO: Unique Street Bhindi Samosa Leaves Internet Confused
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart
play icon1:8
VIRAL VIDEO: American Chef's Delicious Samosas Wins Internet's Heart