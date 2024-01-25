trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2713731
Hindu side asks copy of Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
A big breaking has come in relation to Gyanvapi ASI Survey Report. Hindu side has asked for a copy of ASI report. Hindu side has filed an application in the court for the same.

President Draupadi Murmu to address nation today ahead of Republic Day
Play Icon3:26
President Draupadi Murmu to address nation today ahead of Republic Day
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum As It Enters In West Bengal
Play Icon0:45
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Gains Momentum As It Enters In West Bengal
England wins toss against India
Play Icon0:50
England wins toss against India
Anti Corruption Bureau raids in Telangana's Hyderabad
Play Icon7:9
Anti Corruption Bureau raids in Telangana's Hyderabad
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Mandir even on third day
Play Icon3:41
Heavy Crowd gathers at Ram Mandir even on third day

