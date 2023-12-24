trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702286
Hindu temple on target of Khalistanis

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Khalistanis have committed cowardly acts in America. Khalistanis vandalized a Hindu temple and also wrote anti-India slogans on the walls.

