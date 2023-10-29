trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681692
Historic! Japanese Scientists Grow Mouse Embryos In Space | JAXA | International Space Station

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 07:13 PM IST
The initial stage of cell differentiation, a blastocyst, has been successfully developed from a fertilized mouse egg by a Japanese research team on board the International Space Station, the scientists said on Saturday.
