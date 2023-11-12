trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687164
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Historic! New York City Declares Diwali As Public Holiday In Schools

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:45 AM IST
Talking about the introduction of the Diwali holiday in schools of New York, the Deputy Commissioner at the Mayor's Office Dilip Chauhan on November 11 called the 2023 Diwali a significant one.
Follow Us

All Videos

Breaking News: IS terror module exposed in Aligarh University!
Play Icon4:6
Breaking News: IS terror module exposed in Aligarh University!
PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
Play Icon2:28
PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
Play Icon2:0
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
Play Icon3:1
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city
Play Icon1:15
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city

Trending Videos

Breaking News: IS terror module exposed in Aligarh University!
play icon4:6
Breaking News: IS terror module exposed in Aligarh University!
PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
play icon2:28
PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
play icon2:0
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
play icon3:1
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city
play icon1:15
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city