Historical 'Sengol' will be installed in the new Parliament House, after Nehru, PM Modi will get

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Sengol will be handed over to PM Modi, a scholar from Tamil Nadu, on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Earlier, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had got Sengol from the British.

