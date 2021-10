History created in Kolkata Durga Puja

The 66 parish in South Kolkata is set to create history by giving the responsibility of worship to four women. A group of women in Kolkata are set to create history during the upcoming Durga Puja in Kolkata by breaking into a male bastion. The group, led by priest Nandini Bhowmik and his associates - Ruma, Semanti and Poulami - will be responsible for all the rituals in the five-day festival at 66 Palli.