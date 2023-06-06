NewsVideos
Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi, 'You have opened a mega shopping mall of hatred'

|Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
JP Nadda on Rahul Gandhi: Rahul Gandhi comes in the discussion about his statements on the coming days. Attacking the central government in America once again, Rahul Gandhi criticized the country abroad. Regarding this, BJP state president JP Nadda retorted on Rahul and said, 'You are sitting by opening a mega shopping mall of hatred, not a shop of love'.

