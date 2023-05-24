NewsVideos
HM Amit Shah mentions about new Parliament House in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav program

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 24, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah held a press conference on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. During this press conference, Amit Shah mentioned the inauguration of the new Parliament House. Along with this, today he also launched the Sengol website, about which he explained in detail.

Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
Special dinner organized for PM Modi at Opera House
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
Sydney, Opera House paints in tricolor
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
Know answers to all your questions from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
New Parliament Controversy: AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi targets PM Modi
Arvind Kejriwal gets support of Uddhav Thackeray
Arvind Kejriwal gets support of Uddhav Thackeray

