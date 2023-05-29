NewsVideos
HM Amit Shah to visit Manipur today!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:15 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Manipur today. Meanwhile, Amit Shah will visit the violence-hit areas. Violence was witnessed once again in Manipur yesterday. Meanwhile, two people died and many were injured.

