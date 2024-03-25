Advertisement
Holi Celebration 2024: Foreign Visitors Join Orchha's Festive Spirit

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Orchha in Niwari district was abuzz with Holi celebrations in 2024, where foreign visitors enthusiastically joined the festivities. Amidst vibrant colors and traditional music, locals and tourists came together, creating a heartwarming atmosphere of unity and joy.

