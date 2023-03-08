NewsVideos
Holi celebration in Nalanda features business owners from 60 countries | Zee News English

Holi celebration in Nalanda features business owners from 60 countries | Zee News English Foreign delegates from over 60 countries celebrated Holi in Amawan village in Nalanda District of Bihar. Amawan was a princely state till a few years after independence The heir of the Amawan State, who organized the get-together, said that the delegates are owners and proprietors of successful businesses from the Hospitality, Information Technology, and Mining industries and belong to a grouping called the Young Professionals Organisation.

