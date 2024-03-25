Advertisement
Holi Celebrations In Vrindavan: Shri Radhavallabh Lal Ji Temple Comes Alive

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
Join the exuberant Holi celebrations at Shri Radhavallabh Lal Ji Temple in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, where devotees gather to revel in the vibrant festival of colors. Amidst joyful chants and traditional rituals, the temple radiates with the spirit of unity and festivity.

