Holi With Zee: Devotees in Ujjain Mahakaleshwar offered 40 quintal flowers for Holi

| Updated: Mar 07, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

Holi with flowers in Mahakaleshwar temple. Devotee offered 40 quintal flowers. Baba Ujjain Mahakaleshwar played holi with flowers herbal gulal will be used in Bhasma Aarti.