Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Patna amidst heavy rains, supporters stand firm in Lakhisarai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah is organized at Gandhi Maidan in Lakhisarai under Munger Lok Sabha. Before the arrival of Amit Shah, it has been raining intermittently in entire Bihar including Lakhisarai since morning. Meanwhile, Amit Shah reached Patna airport at around 1:30 am on Thursday. From Patna, he will reach the program venue in Lakhisarai in a short while.

