Home Minister Amit Shah Files Nomination in Gandhi Nagar

|Updated: Apr 19, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Amidst voting for 18th Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah has filed nomination from Gandhinagar seat of Gujarat.

