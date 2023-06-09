NewsVideos
Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting regarding the security of Amarnath Yatra, Pakistan is plotting

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a big meeting regarding the security of Amarnath Yatra. NDRF meeting will give presentation in this meeting. It is being told that Pakistan is plotting to stop the Amarnath Yatra. IB, RAW officers will be present in this meeting.

