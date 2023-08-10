trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647053
Home Minister Amit Shah hits back at Rahul Gandhi as he attacks PM Modi over Manipur

|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
No Confidence Motion Update: PM Modi will reply today on the No Confidence Motion brought by the opposition against the Modi government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) will answer the questions of the opposition on the no-confidence motion and Manipur in Parliament at 4 pm today. Meanwhile, yesterday when Rahul raised the question why PM did not go to Manipur, Amit Shah was seen retaliating fiercely.

