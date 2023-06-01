NewsVideos
videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah to hold press conference in Manipur today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a press conference today on Manipur violence. They will give information about the situation in Manipur. After visiting the violence-hit areas on Wednesday, Shah said that it is our resolve to bring Manipur back on the path of peace and harmony.

All Videos

Brij Bhushan Singh counterattacks wrestlers' allegations
11:2
Brij Bhushan Singh counterattacks wrestlers' allegations
Mahapanchayat to be held in support of wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar today
0:48
Mahapanchayat to be held in support of wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar today
Amit Shah will hold a press conference today
15:31
Amit Shah will hold a press conference today
Amit Shah reviews security in Manipur, meets members from Meitei and Kuki communities
1:51
Amit Shah reviews security in Manipur, meets members from Meitei and Kuki communities
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE REPORT from Ground Zero and know present situation of Manipur
6:20
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE REPORT from Ground Zero and know present situation of Manipur

Trending Videos

11:2
Brij Bhushan Singh counterattacks wrestlers' allegations
0:48
Mahapanchayat to be held in support of wrestlers in Muzaffarnagar today
15:31
Amit Shah will hold a press conference today
1:51
Amit Shah reviews security in Manipur, meets members from Meitei and Kuki communities
6:20
Watch Zee News' EXCLUSIVE REPORT from Ground Zero and know present situation of Manipur
Manipur violence,manipur hinsa,शाह के मणिपुर दौरे पर 'सबसे बड़ी खबर,Amit Shah,Manipur,Amit shah ka Daura,Amit Shah in Manipur,amit shah manipur visit,why amit shah visiting manipur today,amit shah manipur visit reason,manipur violence reason,amit shah manipur visit purpose,amit shah in manipur today,amit shah news amit shah,amit shah news,know 5 point peace plan kuki and cc,