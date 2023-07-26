trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640811
Home Minister Amit Shah to present Delhi Ordinance Bill on Monday in Parliament

|Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 04:02 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: Before the next year's general elections in the country, the opposition has decided to show its strength to the government. In this connection, today the opposition passed a no-confidence motion against the government, while on the other hand, Home Minister Amit Shah is going to present the Delhi Ordinance Bill on Monday.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets furious over Cheater Statement
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets furious over Cheater Statement
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
Watch the victory saga of Kargil war when Pakistan wanted to cut Ladakh from Jammu-Kashmir
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
Watch EXCLUSIVE report on 24 years of Kargil War
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Monsoon Session: Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking, then Parliament echoed with slogans of Modi-Modi
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Rajnath Singh Visits Museum, Meets Family Members Of Kargil War Heroes
