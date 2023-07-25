trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640272
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Home Minister Amit Shah to revert to Manipur issue in Parliament

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2023: There are chances of uproar again today during the monsoon session of Parliament. During the proceedings, the opposition can surround the BJP. The round of meetings is going on today before the proceedings. Meanwhile, sources say that if the Manipur issue is discussed in the Parliament, only Amit Shah will answer it.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
play icon6:29
Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
play icon5:55
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
play icon5:22
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
play icon1:4
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
Rajyasabha Breaking: Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs shouted slogans
play icon1:48
Rajyasabha Breaking: Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs shouted slogans
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
play icon6:29
Pakistani Seema Haider: ISI Spy Seema Haider's truth is about to be revealed, 'return tickets' ready
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
play icon5:55
PM Modi attacks INDIA alliance during Opposition Meet
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
play icon5:22
PM Modi launches scathing attack on Opposition during BJP Parliamentary Board Meeting
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
play icon1:4
Opposition delegation to visit Manipur this week to take stock of the current situation
Rajyasabha Breaking: Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs shouted slogans
play icon1:48
Rajyasabha Breaking: Opposition uproar in Rajya Sabha, opposition MPs shouted slogans
parliament monsoon session 2023,Manipur violence,Parliament monsoon session,Manipur Women Viral Video,amit shah parliament speech,monsoon session of parliament 2023,Parliament monsoon Session live,monsoon session of parliament 2023 live,manipur hinsa,Monsoon session parliament,monsoon session,monsoon session manipur,Manipur,manipur hinsa monsoon session,BJP vs Congress,opposition vs bjp,india meeting,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah on manipur violence,