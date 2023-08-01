trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2643084
Honda Elevate First Drive Review: Can Give Hyundai Creta Some Sleepless Nights?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 01, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Honda Elevate is the brand’s mid-size SUV to take on the biggest and the most-competitive segment of the Indian automotive industry. The Elevate comes with subtle yet imposing styling. The dimensions are beefy too. It features a premium-looking cabin with comfortable seats and spacious character. Although features that high-in-demand are kept away from the Elevate, it manages to turn around its shortcomings with impressive space. While there’s only engine on offer, the Elevate will become a tough fit for many. But should you buy one? Find out in the video review.

