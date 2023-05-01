videoDetails

Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can It Outshine The Splendid Splendor?

May 01, 2023

Honda Shine 100 First Ride Review: Can It Outshine The Splendid Splendor? | Zee News English The Honda Shine 100 is the Japanese brand’s entry-level commuter motorcycle to take on the likes of the Hero HF Deluxe, Splendor, TVS Radeon and more. Furthermore, the Honda Shine 100 gets a 98.98 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with a peak power output of 7.28 Bhp and 8.05 Nm of max torque. The 4-speed gearbox is paired with a light clutch. The Shine 100 gets conservative styling with a rather tight feature list, which misses out on idle-start-stop, LED DRLs and more. However, the price tag of Rs 64,900 ex-showroom is lucrative.