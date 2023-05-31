NewsVideos
Hooliganism on the roof of a car in Gurugram, police engaged in search of stuntmen

|Updated: May 31, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
Gurugram Viral Video: A video from Gurugram is going viral. In this video, some youths are sprinkling jam sitting on the roof of the car. In this video, a young man is seen drinking alcohol on the roof of the car and only after that the young man starts doing push ups. After the video went viral, the police have registered a case and started searching for the accused.

