NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrible road accident in Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Bus Accident: The news of a horrific road accident has come from Jhajhar Kotla in Jammu and Kashmir. 10 people have died in this accident. The accident bus was going from Amritsar towards Katra when the accident happened. Know what is the current situation in this report.

