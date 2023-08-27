trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654348
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific accident in Mumbai's Santacruz, 3 killed, 2 injured in fire at Galaxy Hotel

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
3 people have died due to fire in Hotel Galaxy in the financial capital Mumbai, while 2 people have been injured due to the fierce fire. Fire engines have reached the spot to control the fire.
Follow Us

All Videos

Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
play icon1:32
Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
play icon2:48
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
play icon11:5
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
play icon0:58
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed
play icon0:44
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed

Trending Videos

Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
play icon1:32
Has Congress 'hijacked' I.N.D.I.A, Nitish said my aim is only to unite
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
play icon2:48
There will be a meeting to elect PM from I.N.D.I.A organization, statement of Nitish Kumar
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
play icon11:5
Shobha Yatra will start again in Nuh? Statement of Hindu Sena on Brajmandal Yatra in Nuh
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
play icon0:58
Madurai train fire kills 9, forensic investigation underway
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed
play icon0:44
Major accident in Romania, 26 people injured, 1 killed
galaxy hotel mumbai,hotel galaxy fire,mumbai fire news,Mumbai fire,Mumbai news,Fire in Mumbai,Mumbai,mumbai fire news today,Breaking News,Mumbai building fire,Top news,mumbai news today,mumbai train fire,mumbai latest news,Latest News,fire breaks out in mumbai,fire news,mumbai fire news live,rpf fires in mumbai train,mumbai fire accident,world news,Mumbai Fire incident,Fire,fire accident in mumbai,fire in mumbai malad,