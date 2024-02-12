trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720482
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific collision between bus and car in Mathura Yamuna Expressway

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Mathura Accident News: A horrific accident took place on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura. Here the sleeper class bus collided with the divider. Meanwhile, the car coming behind also collided with the bus. Meanwhile there was an explosion and both the vehicles started burning. There is news of three people traveling in the car being burnt alive in this accident. The figure may increase.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate
Play Icon00:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate
Delhi Chalo Protest: Security Tightened as Farmers Approach Border Areas
Play Icon01:41
Delhi Chalo Protest: Security Tightened as Farmers Approach Border Areas
Bihar Floor Test: CM Nitish Kumar Arrives in Patna for Crucial Government Floor Test
Play Icon00:28
Bihar Floor Test: CM Nitish Kumar Arrives in Patna for Crucial Government Floor Test
Bihar MLAs Arrive in Patna for NDA Government's Floor Test
Play Icon00:31
Bihar MLAs Arrive in Patna for NDA Government's Floor Test
News 25: 'CAA is to persecute Muslims', says Owaisi
Play Icon02:34
News 25: 'CAA is to persecute Muslims', says Owaisi

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate
play icon0:22
VIRAL VIDEO: Aditya Narayan Snatches and Throws Fan's Phone Into Crowd, Igniting Public Debate
Delhi Chalo Protest: Security Tightened as Farmers Approach Border Areas
play icon1:41
Delhi Chalo Protest: Security Tightened as Farmers Approach Border Areas
Bihar Floor Test: CM Nitish Kumar Arrives in Patna for Crucial Government Floor Test
play icon0:28
Bihar Floor Test: CM Nitish Kumar Arrives in Patna for Crucial Government Floor Test
Bihar MLAs Arrive in Patna for NDA Government's Floor Test
play icon0:31
Bihar MLAs Arrive in Patna for NDA Government's Floor Test
News 25: 'CAA is to persecute Muslims', says Owaisi
play icon2:34
News 25: 'CAA is to persecute Muslims', says Owaisi