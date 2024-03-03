trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726930
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific collision between scooty and car in Gurugram

|Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Follow Us
Gurugram Accident: Horrific road accident has occurred in Gurugram. A speeding car hit a scooter. The person riding the scooter died in this accident. CCTV video of this road accident has surfaced.

All Videos

India on China Ship: India seizing Karachi bound Ship from China at Mumbai Port
Play Icon03:33
India on China Ship: India seizing Karachi bound Ship from China at Mumbai Port
BJP Candidate First List Update: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates,PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
Play Icon07:47
BJP Candidate First List Update: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates,PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 3rd March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon06:56
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 3rd March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which solution will solve your spoiled tasks?
Play Icon07:40
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which solution will solve your spoiled tasks?
News 100: Farmers Stand Firm On Delhi Chalo Next Course Of Action March 3
Play Icon10:05
News 100: Farmers Stand Firm On Delhi Chalo Next Course Of Action March 3

Trending Videos

India on China Ship: India seizing Karachi bound Ship from China at Mumbai Port
play icon3:33
India on China Ship: India seizing Karachi bound Ship from China at Mumbai Port
BJP Candidate First List Update: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates,PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
play icon7:47
BJP Candidate First List Update: BJP releases 1st list of 195 candidates,PM Modi to contest from Varanasi
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 3rd March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon6:56
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 3rd March 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which solution will solve your spoiled tasks?
play icon7:40
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which solution will solve your spoiled tasks?
News 100: Farmers Stand Firm On Delhi Chalo Next Course Of Action March 3
play icon10:5
News 100: Farmers Stand Firm On Delhi Chalo Next Course Of Action March 3