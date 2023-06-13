NewsVideos
videoDetails

Horrific Road Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Oil Tanker catches fire

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident Today: There has been a major road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The accident occurred due to a massive fire in the oil tanker on the overbridge. 4 people have died in this accident.

All Videos

India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
4:7
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
8:28
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
6:56
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
3:22
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 Oil Rig Workers Evacuated By The Indian Coast Guard Off The Gujarat Coast
1:37
Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 Oil Rig Workers Evacuated By The Indian Coast Guard Off The Gujarat Coast

Trending Videos

4:7
India West Indies Tour: Schedule announced for Team India's West Indies tour.
8:28
Orange Alert in 10 districts of Gujarat amid Biporjoy Cyclone threat
6:56
Delhi-NCR shaken by strong earthquake tremors, Epicenter in Jammu Kashmir's Doda
3:22
EAM Jaishankar And Other International Delegations Visit Sarnath Baudha Sthal
1:37
Cyclone Biparjoy: 50 Oil Rig Workers Evacuated By The Indian Coast Guard Off The Gujarat Coast
mumbai pune expressway accident,Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident Today,mumbai-pune expressway accident today video,mumbai pune expressway accident today hindi,Road accident,accident in mumbai pune expressway today,accident in mumbai pune expressway,car accident on mumbai pune expressway yesterday,oil tanker accident,oil tanker accident in india,oil tanker accident on mumbai pune highway,Oil tanker blast,oil tanker blast in india,road accident on mumbai pune expressway,