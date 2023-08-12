trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647958
Horrifying incident including gang rape and kidnapping of a nurse in Motihari, Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Nurse has been murdered after gangrape in Motihari, Bihar. The dead body of the woman was found in the ambulance. The family accused the doctor and the compounder of the nursing home. The compounder has been arrested.

