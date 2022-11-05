NewsVideos

How can air pollution affect the unborn babies, listen to the experts

|Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
White sheet of mist all around, only a blurry picture, low visibility, these conditions have become common in Delhi NCR these days. Experts believe that 8 out of 10 children are getting respiratory diseases due to pollution Some experts, children are becoming victims of pollution even before coming to this world. As soon as a woman breathes, the oxygen level in the air decreases due to pollution, so the baby also gets less oxygen

