How China tested a giant 'sail' to clean up space junk?

Space junk has been a major problem when it comes to space travel in the recent past and around 9000 satellites have been launched in the orbit till now with 5000 among them not functional anymore, so how China successfully tested a giant 'sail' to collect and clean up space junk...

| Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 01:54 AM IST

