How dangerous is the American warship that reaches Israel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 12:38 AM IST
Gaza and Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: Today is the fifth day of war between Israel and Hamas. Israel's bombing of the Gaza Strip continues, amid the fierce war between Israel and Hamas terrorists, America's destroyer USS Gerald Ford along with many other destructive ships has reached near the border of the Gaza Strip. Know how dangerous is the American warship that reached Israel?
Visuals of destruction in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes
Visuals of destruction in Gaza after Israeli Airstrikes
World divided into two factions on Israel-Hamas war
World divided into two factions on Israel-Hamas war
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
DNA: Bravery of the Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists
DNA: Bravery of the Israeli girl who killed 25 terrorists
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!

