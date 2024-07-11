Advertisement
How does Baba brainwash his followers?

Sonam|Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Baba Controversy: 121 people died in a stampede during Sakar Hari Baba's satsang in Hathras. After which many questions arose about the devotion of Babas. ZEE NEWS also took up this issue seriously. After this, we investigated those Babas, whose miracles fool innocent devotees. We are not raising personal questions on any Baba. Rather, we are talking about their miracles in the age of science. In this program, we are not questioning anyone's faith. And neither is our aim to hurt anyone's feelings. You have seen different types of Babas, now I will show you another Baba, his name is Bengali Baba, this Baba sets up his shop in Sitamarhi, Bihar, people come to him not only from different parts of Bihar but people from Nepal also come here, this Baba is famous, apart from exorcism, he also performs many other types of dramas and claims to solve people's problems.

