How 'EXACT' are the Exit Polls?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
All the election survey agencies of the country have conducted EXIT POLL on five states yesterday. Zee News has also done Maha EXIT poll and our forecast shows that the contest between BJP and Congress is going to be 2-2. There are chances of BJP forming government in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Whereas in Chhattisgarh, Congress is making a comeback and in Telangana it is seen snatching the government from KCR, that is, it is a plus one situation for both, now only Mizoram is left, so a hung government is seen there.
Hamas Vs Israel: Will the war be more severe than before after ceasefire?
Play Icon5:11
Hamas Vs Israel: Will the war be more severe than before after ceasefire?
India Cracks Biggest Ever Defence Deal, Set To Buy 97 LCA Tejas Fighters | Zee News English
Play Icon6:13
India Cracks Biggest Ever Defence Deal, Set To Buy 97 LCA Tejas Fighters | Zee News English
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives At The Venue Of The COP28 Summit | Zee News English
Play Icon3:5
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives At The Venue Of The COP28 Summit | Zee News English
US Got Shamed For Its 'Embarrassingly' Small Contribution To The COP28 Climate Fund
Play Icon1:41
US Got Shamed For Its 'Embarrassingly' Small Contribution To The COP28 Climate Fund
PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP 33
Play Icon5:13
PM Modi Dubai Visit: India proposes to host COP 33

