How Gujarati woman 'Sumaira' got connected with ISIS...ATS got big success

Jun 10, 2023
ATS has got great success from Porbandar in Gujarat. Gujarat ATS has arrested 4 terrorists including 1 woman of ISIS. ATS has busted the ISIS module in Porbandar while conducting Operation Khorasan. DGP Gujarat explained the details of this entire operation in detail.

