How much Ayodhya city has changed, see EXCLUSIVE report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 01:22 PM IST
The name of the airport of Ayodhya Dham will be Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. PM Modi is reaching Ayodhya tomorrow. And apart from this airport, he will inaugurate the railway station. CM Yogi reached Ayodhya today to take stock of the preparations for PM's visit.

