How to claim majority in 5 phase voting?

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election 2024: There are 48 hours left for the campaign of the fifth phase to end. In such a situation, as the elections are reaching their final stages. By the way, claims regarding seats are also gaining momentum. Want to know the result of phase 5, has Modi ji crossed 310? You have to make Modi ji cross 400. For Oriya brothers and sisters, the target of crossing 400 is to win 75 seats in the assembly too. BJP President JP Nadda said that the India alliance is dreaming of Mungeri Lal. Whereas Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also claimed to win 300 seats. But former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said that even 240 will be difficult for BJP. How to claim majority in 5 phase voting?