trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661110
NewsVideos
videoDetails

How will the G20 India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor change the face of trade?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
G20 Summit update: India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor is going to be transformed into India Superpower Corridor, under which there is a plan to run trains in the Middle East. Due to which China's problems have increased in the future.
Follow Us

All Videos

Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan
play icon3:56
Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan
G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
play icon3:42
G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
play icon9:13
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
play icon6:45
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!
play icon5:52
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!

Trending Videos

Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan
play icon3:56
Team India has set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan
G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
play icon3:42
G20 Summit: When Opposition Joined PM Modi At Gala Dinner, From CM Stalin To Nitish And Hemant Soren
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
play icon9:13
Why did SP spokesperson say about dog catching?
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
play icon6:45
Outcry due to flood and rain in UP
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!
play icon5:52
PM Modi strong statement on Khalistan!
Mohammed bin Salman,g20 summit update,india middle east europe corridor,india middle east,coridor,Europe,g20 summit 2023 live,Margaret McLeod,US Spoke person,Foreign Service Officer,Delhi G20 Summit LIVE Updates,g20 summit delhi,G20 summit,delhi g20 summit,PM Modi,rishi sunak g20 india,Antonio Guterres,Joe Biden,Emmanuel Macron,rishi sunak in india,Sheikh Hasina,Fumio Kishida,g20 summit in india,g20 summit new delhi,modi g20 summit,