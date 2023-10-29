trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681401
How will the government bring back 8 Indians from Qatar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 02:32 AM IST
So far three pictures have come of the meeting of top army officers of Pakistan and Qatar. Fears of Pakistani conspiracy against India are becoming stronger in Qatar. Many opposition leaders have reacted to this. The campaign to bring back 8 Indians to Qatar is getting support from across the country.
