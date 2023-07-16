trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636318
NewsVideos
videoDetails

HP Flash Flood: Locals start restoration work on their own in Manali, get support from authorities

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
The locals of Manali on July 16, started the restoration work on their own after the devastating flash flood in Himachal Pradesh. People were seen removing the boulders and other obstructive materials from the path to the local market. According to the locals, the state and the central governments are helping them out in their move.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
play icon1:52
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
play icon2:55
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
play icon2:17
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
play icon4:2
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
play icon1:1
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
play icon1:52
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits flood relief camp
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
play icon2:55
Snakes emerge in Delhi after record rains and flooding
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
play icon2:17
Delhi Ordinance News: Seeing the attitude of Kejriwal, Congress also opposed the ordinance of the Center । BJP
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
play icon4:2
Breaking News: Bomb was found in Bapudham area of ​​Sector 26 of Chandigarh.
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured
play icon1:1
Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead, Face Disfigured