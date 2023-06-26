NewsVideos
HP: National Highway 3 near Hanogi Temple closes due to flash flood

|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 08:15 AM IST
Following the flash flood due to heavy rain in various parts of Himachal Pradesh, National Highway 3 near Hanogi Temple was closed by the administration on June 25. Earlier in the day, the flash flood damaged several vehicles. The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the district indicating thunderstorms and lightning on June 27 and 28.

