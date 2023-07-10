NewsVideos
HP: Trees uprooted, houses damaged due to heavy rainfall in Shimla

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 03:40 PM IST
Many trees were uprooted and houses were damaged in Shimla due to the heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 10. Workers were rushed to the spot to remove the trees.

