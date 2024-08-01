videoDetails

Huge devastation caused by landslide in Wayanad, Kerala

Sonam | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:46 PM IST

After the massive destruction caused by the landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra visited Wayanad today. They visited the relief camps and also took stock of the situation. The death toll due to the landslide in Wayanad has reached 276. More than 3 thousand people have been rescued so far in this disaster that occurred on Tuesday. Along with this, the Army and NDRF are also on alert. The Army has built temporary bridges to evacuate the local people. Due to rain in Wayanad, there are some problems in the rescue operation. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has again issued a red alert regarding rain in Wayanad today.