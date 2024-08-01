Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2772789
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Huge devastation caused by landslide in Wayanad, Kerala

Sonam|Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
After the massive destruction caused by the landslide in Wayanad, Kerala, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra visited Wayanad today. They visited the relief camps and also took stock of the situation. The death toll due to the landslide in Wayanad has reached 276. More than 3 thousand people have been rescued so far in this disaster that occurred on Tuesday. Along with this, the Army and NDRF are also on alert. The Army has built temporary bridges to evacuate the local people. Due to rain in Wayanad, there are some problems in the rescue operation. At the same time, the Meteorological Department has again issued a red alert regarding rain in Wayanad today.

All Videos

Army, police bust terrorist hideout in Rajouri
Play Icon00:42
Army, police bust terrorist hideout in Rajouri
‘Leave Lebanon’: India issues advisory to its nationals
Play Icon02:54
‘Leave Lebanon’: India issues advisory to its nationals
Delhi court rejects Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea
Play Icon01:52
Delhi court rejects Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
Play Icon02:25
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
Play Icon01:29
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested

Trending Videos

Army, police bust terrorist hideout in Rajouri
play icon0:42
Army, police bust terrorist hideout in Rajouri
‘Leave Lebanon’: India issues advisory to its nationals
play icon2:54
‘Leave Lebanon’: India issues advisory to its nationals
Delhi court rejects Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea
play icon1:52
Delhi court rejects Puja Khedkar's anticipatory bail plea
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
play icon2:25
Gurugram: Ammonia gas leak reported in factory
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested
play icon1:29
SP leader accused of gangrape in Ayodhya arrested