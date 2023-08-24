trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653026
Huge devastation due to massive landslide in Kullu!

Aug 24, 2023
Kullu Landslide: A terrible landslide has happened in Kullu of Himachal Pradesh. Many houses built near the bus stand have come under its grip. Many houses have collapsed due to the landslide. Let us tell you that at around 10 am today in Kullu, 8 to 9 buildings built near the new bus stand collapsed on sight. It is a matter of pride that no one was living in these buildings during this accident because the administration had got these buildings vacated a week ago. This accident has happened due to the landslide after the rains for the last few days.
