videoDetails

Huge infiltration of Bangladeshis in Jharkhand

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 05:18 PM IST

Infiltrators are a big problem for the country. Recently we showed you how more than 19 thousand illegal birth certificates have been made in Raebareli, UP and these may belong to infiltrators. While in Jharkhand, the government itself has admitted that Aadhaar cards have been made for Bangladeshi infiltrators. Those whose Aadhaar cards have been made can be a big threat to national security.