Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2757359
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Huge Revelation in Nagpur Hit and Run Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Nagput Hit and Run Case: A hit and run case was reported last month in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In this case an 82 year old man had died. Now a big revelation has been made in this matter. Many important evidences have been found in the police investigation which revealed that the old man was intentionally murdered under the guise of hit and run. The whole matter is of property worth Rs 300 crore. According to the police, the conspiracy to murder the old man was hatched by his daughter-in-law. The daughter-in-law accused of murdering her father-in-law is an assistant director in the town planning department. Know what is the whole matter.

All Videos

Congress demands CBI Investigation in NEET Exam Case
Play Icon02:37
Congress demands CBI Investigation in NEET Exam Case
'Culprits will be punished..' Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Play Icon11:11
'Culprits will be punished..' Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
China and Pakistan behind Jammu Kashmir Attacks?
Play Icon39:16
China and Pakistan behind Jammu Kashmir Attacks?
NTA issues huge information in NEET Exam Case
Play Icon16:26
NTA issues huge information in NEET Exam Case
China-Pakistan Conspiracy behind terror attacks in Jammu-Kashmir?
Play Icon14:02
China-Pakistan Conspiracy behind terror attacks in Jammu-Kashmir?

Trending Videos

Congress demands CBI Investigation in NEET Exam Case
play icon2:37
Congress demands CBI Investigation in NEET Exam Case
'Culprits will be punished..' Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
play icon11:11
'Culprits will be punished..' Says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
China and Pakistan behind Jammu Kashmir Attacks?
play icon39:16
China and Pakistan behind Jammu Kashmir Attacks?
NTA issues huge information in NEET Exam Case
play icon16:26
NTA issues huge information in NEET Exam Case
China-Pakistan Conspiracy behind terror attacks in Jammu-Kashmir?
play icon14:2
China-Pakistan Conspiracy behind terror attacks in Jammu-Kashmir?