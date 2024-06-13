videoDetails

Huge Revelation in Nagpur Hit and Run Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 01:42 PM IST

Nagput Hit and Run Case: A hit and run case was reported last month in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In this case an 82 year old man had died. Now a big revelation has been made in this matter. Many important evidences have been found in the police investigation which revealed that the old man was intentionally murdered under the guise of hit and run. The whole matter is of property worth Rs 300 crore. According to the police, the conspiracy to murder the old man was hatched by his daughter-in-law. The daughter-in-law accused of murdering her father-in-law is an assistant director in the town planning department. Know what is the whole matter.