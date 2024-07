videoDetails

Huge uproar over Vishalgad Dargah in Kolhapur

| Updated: Jul 15, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

Vishalgad Dargah Controversy: Encroachment drive will be done against Kolhapur's Vishalgarh Fort. It has been alleged that Mosque has been illegally occupied. This illegal occupation will now be demolished. People are protesting against this encroachment drive in large numbers.